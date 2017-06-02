From Mumia Abu-Jamal: My Heartfelt ‘Thank You’!

Taken from a May 30 audio recording on prisonradio.org



Several days ago I received a message from both of our lawyers, Bob Boyle and Bret Grote, informing me that the latest lab tests came in from the Discovery Requests.

And they told me that the hepatitis C infection level is at zero and as of today I’m Hep C free.

This is in part due to some fine lawyering by Bret and Bob, who, remember, filed the suit while I was in the throes of a diabetic coma, unconscious and thus unable to file for myself.

But it’s also due to you, the people. Brothers and sisters who supported our efforts, who contributed to this fight with money, time, protests and cramming courtrooms on our behalf, who sent cards, who prayed, who loved deeply.

I can’t thank you all individually, but if you hear my voice or read my words know that I am thanking you, all of you. And I’m thanking you for showing once again the Power of the People.

This battle ain’t over, for the state’s cruelest gift is my recent diagnosis of cirrhosis of the liver. With your love we shall prevail again. I thank you all. Our noble doctors, Corey Weinstein, who told us what to look for, and Joseph Harris, who gave me my first diagnosis and who became the star of the courtroom by making the mysteries of Hep C understandable to all. An internist working up in Harlem, Dr. Harris found few thrills better than telling his many Hep C patients that they’re cured.

This struggle ain’t just for me y’all.

Because of your efforts thousands of Pennsylvania prisoners now have hope of healing from the ravages of hepatitis C. “Let us march on til victory is won.” So goes the old Negro spiritual, the Black National Anthem. We are making it a reality. I love you all.

From prison nation, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.