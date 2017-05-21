A youth’s view of May Day

The following remarks were given by Heather Morris at a Workers World Party meeting in New York City on May 6. Go to youtu.be/DNgGA-5qOVQ to view the talk.

This May Day 2017 was the first May Day that I attended as a young comrade, and it definitely won’t be my last. As I rallied with and marched alongside thousands of others who are just as fed up with capitalism as I am, I felt like I was not alone in the daily struggles I experience.

Not only do I have to deal with the oppression I experience daily, as a queer biracial Afro-Latina, but as a young revolutionary I can often feel very frustrated and lonely. As a young woman of color, I sometimes feel as if my voice is insignificant. Not only am I often ridiculed by other youth my age for being a radical, as I am often told that I am too “angry,” shamed for “supporting communist ‘dictators’ who have killed millions” and accused of “hating men,” but I am also told by reactionary adults that I’m too young to know what I am talking about, and that my beliefs are “just a phase.”

Not only do I have to deal with all of that stress within my personal life, but as a young person living in the United States in 2017 under the Trump regime, I am uniquely affected by capitalism in many ways that previous generations weren’t. As the rich only continue to become richer off the backs of workers, while the cost of living continues to rise and tuition continues to increase; as the military budget increases while the budget for education continues to be cut; as the racist police continue to target us and kill us and as fewer people are able to access affordable health care; as more luxury condos continue to be built while people are pushed out of their communities that they can no longer afford to live in; and as there are still homeless people in the street, I often feel as if I am trapped and have very few opportunities.

I wonder how I could possibly find a job that pays a living wage and be able to afford housing, food and health care. On top of that, it is extremely difficult to be able to handle school while I struggle with mental health problems. Yet, if I don’t make it through college somehow, I worry that I’ll have to spend the rest of my life working two or three minimum-wage jobs.

As someone who is extremely stressed out from selling my labor to exploitative bosses who barely pay us enough to survive, and who is overburdened with exams to study for and essays to write just to have a shot at a career when I get older, saying “Fuck it!” on May 1 and skipping class and work was powerful and affirming for me. May Day was one of the chances I had to say “No!” to all this bullshit I face under capitalism, and to finally unite with other workers to stand up and fight back.

Despite what many believe, young people and elders alike, my generation is absolutely not as progressive as it seems. As soon as I go back home or back to school from the Workers World office or after hanging out with other comrades, I am once again reminded that my life as a queer Afro-Latina does not matter. In addition, it is also more difficult to fight back alone.

It’s impossible to call everybody out when I hear the words “bitch,” “dyke,” “hoe” and other slurs being thrown around so casually. It’s so annoying to have to hear the phrases “that’s so gay” and “she a thot” being used every five minutes. There’s absolutely no way I could leave my home without being catcalled in the street, and it’s so frustrating to have other guys your age constantly approach you asking for your number without even knowing your name.

The second I’m no longer surrounded by my comrades and friends, I’m suddenly subjected to all this oppressive bullshit again. In addition, people also think I’m weird for being a communist and a feminist. Obviously, I don’t want to be friends with reactionaries anyway, but then it becomes even more difficult for me to find others my age that I relate to. It’s exhausting, and I often find myself getting burnt out and fed up when I spend too much time away from my comrades.

Not only is it important for us comrades to fight back against capitalism, but it is also important for us to check on other comrades and support each other, as nobody could fight this unfair, fascist, racist, sexist system alone.

Many of us young people who are radical, and especially other queer folk, grow up with extremely conservative parents, even those of us who are people of color. Some of us hide our beliefs from our parents, and that puts a lot of additional stress on us. My parents just think I’m super liberal and don’t really understand that I’m a communist. However, I am often told by them and other conservative adults that I don’t know a thing about politics and about how this country works. They think my “liberal beliefs” are just a phase and that as I grow older, I will realize that all these conservative adults are right in what they believe.

However, on May Day and at other demonstrations I’ve attended, I’ve seen so many adults of all ages there! It felt affirming knowing that there are people out there who have been in the struggle for the majority of their lives. Being surrounded by elders, not only at May Day but within Workers World Party, reminds me that my beliefs and experiences are valid. I am not just “having a phase.” My elder comrades inspire me to continue fighting for what I think is right for the rest of my life.

May Day is also important for us young people as we are uniquely affected by capitalism. We face a lot of uncertainty. It is not uncommon for people my age to work multiple jobs. I have a friend who is 17 who is currently working three jobs to help support their family. The minimum wage has not risen in years, and has definitely not adjusted to match rising inflation, the rising cost of living. We’re making pennies now compared to what our parents made and to what we need to survive.

The fact that we are living under Trump scares a lot of young people, especially those of us who are marginalized. We feel as if we are powerless and have no voice or control over what will happen to us.

It is becoming more difficult to find affordable housing — rent in New York City is increasing as the city continues to gentrify. College tuition is rising, and more graduates are finding themselves without jobs. Even if we do find a job, many of us are crippled by student debt that we’ll have to spend years paying back.

May Day was a huge and very significant demonstration for workers around the world. However, as a revolutionary, it certainly was not the first nor the last demonstration that I will be attending. May Day would not have been made possible without my elder comrades, who have been organizing this for years, and it is important for me to continue to learn from my elder comrades and to continue to organize, as eventually we young people are going to have to grow up and teach the next generation of revolutionaries as well.

Not only did I feel like my voice had finally mattered when I was marching through the streets with thousands of other workers on May Day, but continuing to be a part of a revolutionary cadre is empowering as well. There is strength in numbers, and it is important for us comrades to unite and organize so that we all have the willpower and courage to stand up and fight capitalism together. Like Mao [Tse-tung, the Chinese revolutionary leader,] said: “All reactionaries are paper tigers. From a long-term point of view, it is not the reactionaries but the people who are really powerful.”

