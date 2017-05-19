New York-New Jersey commuters confront govt-created decay at Penn Station

Every workday, more than 600,000 people pass through New York’s Pennsylvania Station, which now is in a state of advanced and dangerous dilapidation. Almost all of them are workers going to their jobs or home.

Built more than 100 years ago and designed for 300,000 users at most, Penn Station is used and owned by the Amtrak national railroad system, which rents out tracks and facilities to the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and New Jersey Transit (NJT), two of the largest commuter railroads in the country. New York subways run through its lowest level. In 1967, the railroad sold air rights to a developer who put a major sports complex, Madison Square Garden, and a multistoried office building above the station.

In the past few months there have been two derailments due to rotting wooden ties that connect the rails. The injuries to the passengers involved were minor, since the trains were moving slowly, but the disruptions were major. Service was so messed up that trips that normally take an hour were taking three to four hours.

Amtrak announced May 11 that it will take tracks out of service for most of July and August. This will reduce capacity for the LIRR and NJT by a quarter, knocking out of service approximately 40 of the 160 trains that the two lines run during morning rush hour. It also will impose major service cuts next year.

Maintenance on the tracks, safety and service are not the only problems. In April, Amtrak cops used a stun gun in a dispute with a passenger waiting for a train. That day, some 1,200 passengers had been stuck on a train, which had lost power in the tunnel for a few hours.

When they heard the sound of the stun gun, the passengers thought it was gunfire and began stampeding through the station. They abandoned their luggage and raced for the exits. People were knocked down, but nobody was seriously injured. Even though Penn Station occupies two whole city blocks, it only has five exits for the 600,000 people who use it.

The lack of exits and the dark, twisty, badly signed and narrow corridors, with low ceilings and no decent public address system, would make fighting even a small fire problematic. Smoke rises, and if the ceiling is high it is possible to escape under it. But for the past 50 years, the trend at Penn Station has been to offer less and less space. When an event at Madison Square Garden lets out, it is tricky to walk through the crowds in the station.

On May 3 around 10 a.m., sewage began leaking into the LIRR ticket area from the office tower above the station, according to NBC news. Amtrak and the LIRR made a point in their announcements that service was not interrupted, even though many passengers complained about the smell. As late as 5 p.m. there was still a trickle of sewage running down the wall.

A couple of days later, on May 5, heavy, intense rain overwhelmed drainage and forced the temporary closure of the main entrance. Other entrances were passable and service continued, but many passengers couldn’t get to their trains.

The problems of Pennsylvania Station are striking and replicated throughout the United States. Private institutions, no longer profitable but essential to the economy of an area — in this instance, Penn Station is an essential transportation link in the Northeast — are “rescued” by state institutions.

The state of New Jersey controls NJT, the state of New York controls the LIRR, and the federal government controls Amtrak. Vornado Realty Trust — controlled by Steven Roth, a personal friend of Donald Trump — is the largest property owner surrounding the rail hub. The mechanism to coordinate and adjust the efforts of these four entities is just as dilapidated as the station.