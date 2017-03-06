Vigil demands justice for man slain by cops in Vallejo, Calif.

Vallejo, Calif. – Angel Rico Ramos, age 21, was killed by Vallejo, Calif., police on Jan. 23. To add to the tragedy, his death was witnessed by many of his family members, including children.

The grieving family held a vigil for him in front of the Vallejo Police Department on Jan. 28, with the support of the Anti Police-Terror Project. When the Aztec dancers used the street in front of the VPD for their ritual dance, the police viciously started to threaten everyone with arrest.

Not willing to back down in seeking the truth about the killing of their loved one, the Ramos family invited community members to attend and make their voices heard during public comment at the next Vallejo City Council meeting, which was Feb. 28.

The family had two simple demands: The release of the officers’ body camera footage and the naming of the officer(s) who killed Ramos.

Dozens of family, community and APTP members turned out at the City Council meeting and spoke in support of the family demands. One of Ramos’ sisters talked about how her 9-year-old son was interrogated by the VPD all night long after the murder and was not allowed to fall asleep. She said the boy still has nightmares about it and can’t sleep.

City Council members were put on notice that the community will not tolerate a cover-up or failure to investigate.

(WW photo: Terri Kay)

