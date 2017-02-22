‘Black Reconstruction in America’ tour

In honor of Black History Month

By Workers World staff posted on February 22, 2017

LeiLani Dowell

Led by WW Managing Editor LeiLani Dowell, political discussions on W.E.B. Du Bois’s 1935 sweeping analysis of the Civil War and Reconstruction Period, its relevance to Black Lives Matter and the need for class solidarity will be held in the following cities:

Feb. 25 in Boston at 4 p.m., The Action Center at the Brewery, 284 Amory Street, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-6626

Feb. 26 in Baltimore from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Harriet Tubman Solidarity Center, 2011 N. Charles Street, 21218,
443-221-3775

Feb. 27 in Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Church, 801 S. 48th St., 19143, 610-931-2615

(WW photo: Brenda Ryan)

Copyright © 2017 Workers.org