‘Black Reconstruction in America’ tour

Led by WW Managing Editor LeiLani Dowell, political discussions on W.E.B. Du Bois’s 1935 sweeping analysis of the Civil War and Reconstruction Period, its relevance to Black Lives Matter and the need for class solidarity will be held in the following cities:

• Feb. 25 in Boston at 4 p.m., The Action Center at the Brewery, 284 Amory Street, Jamaica Plain, 617-522-6626

• Feb. 26 in Baltimore from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Harriet Tubman Solidarity Center, 2011 N. Charles Street, 21218,

443-221-3775

• Feb. 27 in Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Church, 801 S. 48th St., 19143, 610-931-2615

(WW photo: Brenda Ryan)