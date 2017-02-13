Haitians protest ‘electoral coup d’etat’

The Committee to Mobilize Against Dictatorship in Haiti (Komokoda) protested Feb. 4 at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, N.Y., against the “installation of U.S.-supported indicted money launderer Jovenel Moïse as the next president of Haiti.”

“We are not going to accept this electoral coup d’etat,” Jacqueline François told Haïti-Liberté. “We are going to keep on demonstrating as long as necessary for the truth to come out and the people regain their authority.”

The leaflets that Komokoda distributed entitled, “Haiti Will Rise Again,” got a good response from passersby and shoppers at the local farmers’ market.