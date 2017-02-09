Solidarity with Yemenis vs. travel ban

Over a thousand people demonstrated outside Brooklyn Borough Hall on Feb. 2 against the recent presidential order banning U.S. entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen. A large number were owners and workers at local Yemeni delis that had been closed for the day to express outrage at the Trump administration’s travel ban. Groups of people, especially youth, shouted, “Build a wall? We’ll tear it down!”

(WW photo: Johnnie Stevens)

