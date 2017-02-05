Women march against Washington

This is a tran­scrip­tion of a Jan. 24 Prison Radio broadcast.

They covered the streets like rain: women — in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands — millions.

Millions marched in almost 700 cities in the U.S. and in world capitals. Millions against Trump. Millions against Trumpism.

I’d read that it was planned to follow the bleak and blustering inauguration, but who knew that it would be this vast?

To paraphrase Trump, “It was huuuuuggge!”

If ever anyone wondered what millions of women thought of the new American president, they answered with a thousand thunderclaps.

From toddlers in strollers, to crones in wheelchairs — and everywhere in between — women poured into the streets of the capital, and in hundreds of cities, to denounce President Trump.

Not since President Bush announced his invasion of Iraq have we seen such sheer spectacle. Seldom have people demonstrated so clearly against an elected politician. To anyone who saw it, such a sight will not be soon forgotten.

Their signs ran from the silly to the serious, but almost all referenced women’s demands for equal rights and freedom.

They demonstrated, by their incredible numbers, that women are a force to be reckoned with.

(WW photo: Brenda Ryan)